Hundreds of volunteers make 2022 Tim Hortons Brier happen in Lethbridge

Tuesday marks Day 5 of competition at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier and while spectators enjoy the sights and sounds of the game, there is a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes.

It may not look like it to those sitting in the stands or watching from home, but underneath the concourse there are more than 300 volunteers working to bring the Brier to life.

Host committee vice-chair Kirk Mearns says without a team of dedicated volunteers, none of this would be possible.

“These things run on volunteers, there's no way you could hire and pay to have all the jobs done and to make this financially viable," he said. "Our volunteers make the event what it is."

During the 10-day event, volunteers are busy with a multitude of tasks, from shuttling people around, to keeping score during the games, ensuring player lounges are well stocked, helping patrons, managing The Patch and selling 50/50 tickets.

Mearns says each volunteer is giving roughly 30 hours of their time to make the event come alive.

“One of the reasons Curling Canada trusts Lethbridge with one of its biggest events is because of the core volunteers that we bring," he said. "They are dedicated, their knowledgeable and some are fans of curling."

Once the draws wrap up and fans head home, volunteers fill the arena and remain hard at work perfecting and preparing the ENMAX Centre for the next round of curlers.

“They will work overnight to get the ice right, they will come in at five in the morning and some of them don't leave until (midnight) or one in the morning the following day just to make this happen, to get it cleaned up and presentable and ready for the athletes,” said Mearns.

Of the 300 volunteers, roughly 220 are from southern Alberta, with the other 80 from across the country. As of Tuesday, volunteers have already worked a combined 5,000 hours, but once the Brier wraps up on Sunday, that total is expected to reach 9,000.

Volunteer Cathy Martin, an avid curler herself, says being able to meet the athletes face-to-face, something fans don't have the chance to do, is well worth her time.

“It’s just the comradery, just the fact that this is a great event for Lethbridge and you get to meet a whole bunch of people and it’s fun,” said Martin. “It’s imperative (to volunteer), without the volunteers, this event probably wouldn't happen.”

Martin comes to the Brier with volunteer experience, including at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the World Men’s Championship and the World Women’s Championship, all hosted in Lethbridge.

“It’s been a lot of fun. The curling community is awesome and it's a great way to met people and to get involved in what Lethbridge is doing,” said Martin.

Dave Allen is spending most of his time volunteering in the lounges, ensuring all the necessities are well stocked for players, coaches and volunteers. Just like Martin, Allen has previously volunteered at past curling events held in Lethbridge.

“I’m retired so I have the time to do it and I enjoy doing it,” said Allen. “This is the first time I’ve done lounges, I’ve done construction before and 50/50 sales, so kind of spreading it around.”

Those volunteering at the Brier say it takes a community effort to make Lethbridge stand out from the rest.

“If we don't have the number of volunteers that we have, it’s just not going to run. There so much involved that volunteers are an essential part of it,” said Allen. “It’s well worth it.”

The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier continues until March 13.