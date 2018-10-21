Several hundred people took part in a special event in support of mental health awareness on Sunday morning in downtown Calgary.

Outrun the Stigma began six years ago as a way to fill a gap in the community running culture after people realized there was no event that helped mental health awareness.

Sarah Mallett, one of the organizers, says they started pretty small at first.

“We had 50 or 100 people on the U of C campus six years ago and now we’re over 600 people today, so it’s really special.”

The event includes a five kilometre walk and run and a 10 km run in Eau Claire and Prince’s Island Park.

They have raised over $81,000 this year, well over their target goal of $30,000, but that isn’t the only reason they came out on the chilly Sunday morning.

“Not only are we raising money for the Calgary Distress Centre, we’re raising awareness. We want people to know that they’re not alone. Don’t be afraid to reach out for support because that’s why we’re here.”

Mallett, who works at the Distress Centre herself, says she knows that that support helps people in need.

For more information on the event, you can go online.