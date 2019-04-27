A group of Calgarians got together for an early morning workout on Saturday for an annual event to support Alberta’s wilderness.

Over 850 people registered to participate in the Alberta Wilderness Association’s Climb for Wilderness in recognition of Earth Day, which was earlier this week.

Participants were from all age groups and every walk of life who all shared a common interest in protecting one of the province’s most precious resources.

The AWA fights to protect the province’s wild areas and support habitat for species-at-risk, including grizzly bears, caribou, sage grouse and native trout.

“This is really a symbolic event,” said Christyann Olson, executive director for AWA. “Climbing stairs doesn’t really do much to protect wildlife but what it does do is it creates more awareness and it helps us be more healthy and recognize the importance of a healthy environment.”

Olson says the big initiative of the 2019 event is to support Wild Spaces 2020, a multi-government conservation effort.

“Our governments, provincially and federally, have made a commitment to conserve 17 percent of our landscapes and Alberta is very close but there are some areas that really need some good attention. The proceeds from today will help that carry on.”

This is the 28th year for the AWA stair climb and organizers say they raised approximately $90,000.