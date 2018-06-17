A large crowd of people gathered in a downtown Calgary park on Sunday to raise money to support research aimed at putting an end to prostate cancer.

Among the many that took part in the event in Eau Claire was NHLer Jordan Eberle and his father Darren.

They say that prostate cancer has a close connection with their family considering that Darren was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

“It’s a good opportunity for our family to get together and do something good. You’re raising money for a good cause,” said Jordan. “When you have a close case like in our family, it’s a no brainer to do.”

Darren says that he has had a clean bill of health since then and he has local facilities to thank for it.

“Of course, when you first get diagnosed with it, the ‘c-word’ kind of freaks you out. I immediately got into the Rockyview with all the support people there. I’m a big believer in our local facilities that we have here. This is great cause and I think there are a lot of guys that need to look at early detection.”

One in seven Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes and last year more than 4,000 Canadians died of the disease.

Calgary’s walk raised nearly $21,000 and was held at the same time as similar events in Edmonton, Toronto and Halifax.