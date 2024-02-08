CALGARY
Calgary

Hurricanes come up empty-handed in 3-0 loss to Raiders in Prince Albert

The Hurricanes in action against the Raiders in Prince Albert Wednesday night. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes) The Hurricanes in action against the Raiders in Prince Albert Wednesday night. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes)
The Hurricanes ran into a buzzsaw in Prince Albert Wednesday, going down 3-0 to the Raiders.

Niall Crocker, Brayden Dube and Harrison Lodewyk gave Prince Albert a three-goal cushion after two periods, and they shut down the Hurricanes in the third, limiting them to four shots on goal.

Prince Albert outshot the Hurricanes 40-18. Max Hildebrand picked up the shutout for the Raiders.

The loss was the Hurricanes'  fourth defeat in a row on the road.

The Hurricanes wrap up a three-game Eastern Conference swing with a Friday night contest against the Wheat Kings in Brandon.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.

