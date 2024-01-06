Hurricanes drop 3-0 decision to Tri-City Americans in Lethbridge

CALGARY
    The Lethbridge Hurricanes were shut out by the Tri-City Americans Friday in a game played at Enmax Centre.

    Goaltending dominated the first two periods and the game was scoreless entering the third period.

    Lethbridge were outplayed in the first period, and had bad luck on their side too, as they hit a goal post and struck a crossbar.

    In the third, Calgary Flames prospect Parker Bell scored 42 seconds to give the Americans a 1-0 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

    Bell added an insurance goal late in the third, followed by an empty-netter from Jordan Gavin to provide the final margin.

    The Hurricanes outshot the Americans 38-33 and went 0 for 4 on the power play.

    Next up for Lethbridge is a Tuesday night contest against Spokane. Puck drop at Enmax Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

