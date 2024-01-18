CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes fall short in Moose Jaw, losing 6-3 to the Warriors

    The Hurricanes in action Wednesday night against the Moose Jaw Warriors. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes) The Hurricanes in action Wednesday night against the Moose Jaw Warriors. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes)
    The Lethbridge Hurricanes came up short Wednesday night, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Warriors in a game played in Moose Jaw.

    It was the Hurricanes’ second loss in a row as the team opened a three-game East Division road trip.

    Miguel Marques opened the scoring to give the Hurricanes the early lead halfway through the first period. Lethbridge extended that to 2-0 early in the second when Sean Tschigerl scored his first goal as a Hurricane – and 20th of the season 4:52 into the period.

    However, Jagger Firkus got the Warriors on the board, then Moose Jaw captain Denton Mateychuk tied it at two, after two.

    In the third, the Warriors went ahead 3-2 on a goal by Kalem Parker, then Rilen Kovacevic extended the lead to 4-2.

    Warrior goals from Atley Calvert and Brayden Yager made it 6-2.

    The Hurricanes' leading goal scorer Dylan Sydor added his  22nd goal to make it 6-3 with around four minutes remaining, but that was it.

    Moose Jaw outshot Lethbridge 43-25 on the night.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Friday night game against the Pats in Regina. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.

