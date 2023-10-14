Hurricanes fall short in third period rally, dropping 4-3 decision in Moose Jaw

Lethbridge kicked off a weekend road trip to Saskatchewan with a defeat, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Warriors Friday night in Moose Jaw.

Miguel Marques, Trae Wilke and Noah Chadwick scored for Lethbridge, who were two for three on the power play.

Martin Rysavy, Jagger Firkus, Brayden Yager and Ethan Semeniuk scored for the Warriors, who outshot the Hurricanes 31-30.

The loss dropped the Hurricanes to second in the eastern conference standings, and vaulted Moose Jaw into the top spot.

Lethbridge is back in action Saturday, when they take on the Pats in Regina at 7 p.m.