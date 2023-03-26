Hurricanes fizzle in season finale at Red Deer, losing 5-1

Lethbridge ended their regular season with a 5-1 loss to the Rebels in Red Deer Saturday.

With a first-round playoff matchup against Moose Jaw already confirmed, the Hurricanes rested a number of players, including Miguel Marques, Jett Jones, Logan Wormald, Blake Swetlikoff and Cole Shepard.

That left spots for affiliate players Landen Ward and Luke Cozens, both of whom made their WHL debuts, and 15-year-old goaltender Koen Cleaver, who made his first WHL start.

Cleaver was under siege early, facing 19 shots while the Hurricanes managed one shot on Red Deer goaltender Kyle Kelsey.

Talon Brigley, Christoffer Sedoff, Hunter Mayo, Frantisek Formanek and Kalen Lind scored for Red Deer.

Tyson Zimmer scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes.

Red Deer outshot Lethbridge 39-12.

The Hurricanes finished with an overall record of 36-26-3-3. They open the playoffs March 31 in Moose Jaw.

The first playoff game in Lethbridge is April 4 at 7 p.m. MT.