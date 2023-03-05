Hurricanes get a Saskatchewan split after 5-1 Saturday loss to Blades

The Lethbridge Hurricanes had a Saskatchewan split this weekend after dropping a 5-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night.

Tristan Doyle scored with just over a minute left to break a shutout bid for Blade goalie Ethan Chadwick after Saskatoon built a 5-0 lead.

Charlie Wright, Jake Chiasson, Jayden Wiens, Egor Sidorov and Aiden De La Gorgendiere scored for Saskatoon.

Saskatoon outshot the Blades 34-20.

With 1 assist tonight, Sheps recorded point 💯. Congrats, Cole! pic.twitter.com/99PWnIndKP — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) March 5, 2023 FRIDAY NIGHT SHUTOUT

Meanwhile, Friday, the Hurricanes shut out Prince Albert 3-0.

Tyson Laventure, Brayden Edwards and Tyson Zimmer scored for Lethbridge.

Bryan Thomson stopped 31 shots for the shutout, and was named the first star.

Did someone call for a SHUT OUT?? 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/alzAby9w9P — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) March 4, 2023

The Hurricanes end their four game road trip with a Wednesday tilt against the Rebels in Red Deer. They return to Lethbridge Friday, when the Regina Pats visit the Enmax Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.