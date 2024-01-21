Hurricanes hobble home from forgettable 4-game road trip after 6-0 loss to Wheat Kings in Brandon

The Lethbridge Hurricanes wrapped up a four-game road trip with a fizzle Saturday night, when they were shut out by the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-0.

Brett Hyland, Carter Klippenstein, Nolan Flamand, Charlie Elick, Dominik Petr and Hyland with his second of the night scored for Brandon.

Each team took 38 shots.

The loss was the third in their last four games for the Hurricanes.

Next up for Lethbridge is a Friday night game against the Regina Pats at Enmax Centre.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.