Calgary

    • Hurricanes kick off four-game road trip with 3-1 loss in Saskatoon

    Will Sharpe scored the lone goal for Lethbridge Tuesday as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes) Will Sharpe scored the lone goal for Lethbridge Tuesday as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes)
    The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off a four-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Saskatoon Blades Tuesday night at SaskTel Centre.

    The Blades built a 2-0 lead in the second on goals by Fraser Minten and Misha Volotovski, before Will Sharpe got the Hurricanes back within a single goal.

    With 5:41 to go in the middle frame, Easton Armstrong scored to restore the Blades’ two-goal lead, which they held onto for the rest of the game.

    Saskatoon outshot Lethbridge 36-17.

    It was the Hurricanes’ third straight road defeat.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Wednesday night game against Prince Albert. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.

