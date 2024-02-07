Hurricanes kick off four-game road trip with 3-1 loss in Saskatoon

The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off a four-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Saskatoon Blades Tuesday night at SaskTel Centre.

The Blades built a 2-0 lead in the second on goals by Fraser Minten and Misha Volotovski, before Will Sharpe got the Hurricanes back within a single goal.

With 5:41 to go in the middle frame, Easton Armstrong scored to restore the Blades’ two-goal lead, which they held onto for the rest of the game.

Saskatoon outshot Lethbridge 36-17.

It was the Hurricanes’ third straight road defeat.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Wednesday night game against Prince Albert. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.