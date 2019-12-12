LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge Hurricanes players were busy dishing out high fives, interacting with kids and delivering teddy bears in the pediatrics ward of the Chinook Regional Hospital Thursday.

The players thoughts weren't on themselves, though.

Hurricanes defenseman Koletrane Wilson summed the sentiment of the day up best, when he said, “you know there are some kids here who are going through some tough times.

"To see what their families are going through, and to see how fortunate we are and to give back to them is just very rewarding.”

Fellow Hurricanes defenseman Ty Prefontaine added “It feels like a privilege to come in here and give back, and make them smile again.”

Over 3500 teddy bears and 650 toques flew on to the ice last Friday night in the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Game day was special for the 'Canes, but so is delivery day, when players hand out the bears.

“To play in that game and then come over the boards and know that they are going to go to great places and make kids happy, it's pretty cool to see” said Prefontaine.

For Hurricanes forward D-Jay Jerome, who was raised in Lethbridge, the opportunity to brighten a sick kids day was one he couldn’t pass up

“It's kind of cool that it's your home town and you get to come and see all these little kids who come and support you” said Jerome.

For children in the ward like 5-year-old Isla Johnson who is fighting off a viral infection and is unable to stand or walk it was a special moment.

Isla's mother Jenna Johnson said she “liked having a change in pace, from just sitting in a room with all the medical staff and having some outside interaction.”

The remaining bears are given to children throughout the year at the hospital and donated to various organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding communities.