Hurricanes return from road trip only to come short in goalie duel against Wheat Kings

The Lethbridge Hurricanes returned home Wednesday night but their power play was again missing in action, resulting in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Nate Danielson scored with a little over one minute remaining in overtime to give Brandon the win.

The Hurricanes outshot Brandon 36-34 on the night but were blanked by Wheat King goaltender Carson Bjarnason on six power play opportunities.

That included an overtime man advantage that included a crossbar being hit by Joe Arnsten, but nothing went in Wednesday.

Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin, who stopped 33 shots, was named the game's first star, followed by Bjarnason and Danielson of the Wheat Kings.

The Hurricanes remain in first place with 11 points in eight games.

Lethbridge are back on the road for games Friday in Moose Jaw and Saturday in Brandon. They're back in Lethbridge Wednesday Oct. 18, when they'll take on the Hitmen at 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes also announced Thursday afternoon that they've traded forward Hayden Smith to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick.