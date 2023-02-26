Hurricanes score late to snuff out Hitmen rally at Saddledome

The Calgary Hitmen suffered another tough one Saturday, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a Saddledome matinee.

Lethbridge jumped out early, with first-period goals by Noah Chadwick and Brayden Edwards.

Carter Yakemchuk got the Hitmen on the board in the second, but Hayden Smith gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead less than five minutes later.

Sean Tshigeri scored a shorthanded goal late in the second, and Yakemchuk, with his second of the game, tied it up in the third.

With just under three minutes left, Logan Wormald slipped a puck past Hitmen goalie Ethan Buenaventura to give the Hurricanes the win.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hurricanes, whose record improved to 31-21-3-3. The Hurricanes are within three points of the Moose Jaw Warriors for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hitmen outshot Lethbridge 32-26.

The Hitmen are back in action Sunday at 4 p.m., when they take on Kelowna.

The Hurricanes next game is Friday, March 3 in Prince Albert. They're back in Lethbridge March 10 to take on the Regina Pats.