Hurricanes shut down Tigers 3-0 in Friday night contest

The Lethbridge Hurricanes tamed the Tigers Friday night, shutting out Medicine Hat 3-0 in a game played at ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge.

Cole Shepard, Trae Wilke and Tyson Laventure, on a power play, scored for the Hurricanes.

Bryan Thomson stopped 29 shots in goal for the 'Canes, earning the shutout and the nod as the game's first star.

The Hurricanes paid tribute to the 1983 Lethbridge Broncos Friday night, wearing throwback Broncos jerseys and spotlighting several members of the 1983 team in a pre-game ceremony.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Hurricanes, lifting their record to 28-18-3-2.

The two teams are back at it Saturday night, only this time in Medicine Hat's Co-Op Place. The Hurricanes return home Wednesday when the Calgary Hitmen come to town.