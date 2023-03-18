Hurricanes stage third period comeback to defeat Hitmen 6-4

The Hurricanes only led at the end Friday, as they defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-4 in a game played at a packed Enmax Centre in Lethbridge.

Tyson Laventure, Logan McCutcheon, Cole Shepard, Trae Wilke, Brayden Edwards and Jett Jones scored for the Hurricanes, who overcame deficits of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 before taking over the game in the third, as a St. Patrick's Day crowd of 5,249 cheered them on.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Maxim Muranov, Matteo Danis and London Hoilett scored for the Hitmen.

Lethbridge outshot the Hitmen 32-30.

The #WHLCanes earned a 6-4 victory Friday over the Calgary Hitmen to improve to 20-9-1-2 at home this year; the 16th time in team history reaching the 20-win mark at home in a season!



Recap 👉 https://t.co/6q9ZObB73h



Highlights 👉 https://t.co/yMDKU29l2u pic.twitter.com/wLDffXo4xa — x-Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) March 18, 2023

That was the bad news. The good news was that the two teams chasing the Hitmen for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Brandon and Swift Current both lost too.

The Wheat Kings lost 4-3 to Prince Albert and Swift Current lost 2-0 to Red Deer.

As a result, the Hitmen still lead both teams by two points.

Lethbridge has already clinched a playoff spot. Next up for the Hurricanes is a Saturday night tilt against the Oil Kings at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Saturday Night game against Medicine Hat, before returning to the Saddledome to take on the Tigers at 4 p.m.