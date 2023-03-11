Hurricanes weather Connor Bedard mania to edge Pats in overtime

The Lethbridge Hurricanes electrified a sold-out house Friday night at Enmax Centre, coming from behind to defeat the Regina Pats 5-4 in overtime.

The crowd came to see Connor Bedard one final time before he joins the NHL, and Bedard obliged by opening the scoring with his 61st goal of the season 3:50 into the game.

The Hurricanes pulled even when Jett Jones scored at 9:24, before Tanner Howe and Braxton Whitehead scored to put Regina up 3-1 heading to the second.

Miguel Marques made it 3-2 early in the second, and then with 6:34 left in the period, Tyson Zimmer tied it up.

Late in the second, Tye Spencer put Regina back in front, when he converted a centering pass from Sam Oremba on a Pats power play.

With 2:22 left in regulation, Joe Arntsen converted on a rebound to tie the score at four.

Cole Shepard hit the crossbar as time wound down, and then Bedard nailed a goal post, before Logan McCutcheon scored with 1:21 left in extra time to give the Hurricanes the victory.

Lethbridge outshot Regina 39-26.

It was the Hurricanes' first win after trailing after two periods this season.

Next up for the 'Canes are back-to-back games against the Hitmen Wednesday and Friday, at the Saddledome and then back at Enmax Centre for a St. Patrick's Day clash.