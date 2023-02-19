Hurricanes win streak continues with Friday night victory over Wheat Kings

The Hurricanes swept their mini-homestand, earning a 3-1 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings Friday night at Enmax Centre.

Brayden Edwards scored first, then Blake Swetlikoff added a pair in the second for the Hurricanes.

Bryan Thomson stopped 30 of 31 shots for Lethbridge, earning the win.

Calder Anderson scored for the Wheat Kings.

The victory came on top of a 3-0 win over Calgary Wednesday night.

The three stars were Swetlikoff, Thomson and Joe Arntsen.

The Hurricanes improved to 30-18-3-3, the seventh straight season (not counting the shortened 2021 season) they have won 30 games.

Next up for Lethbridge is a 1 p.m. MST Monday afternoon matchup against Regina at the Brandt Centre. The Hurricanes are back in Lethbridge Friday night for a game against Kamloops at 7 p.m.