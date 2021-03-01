CALGARY -- A husband and wife are facing charges after police seized drugs and weapons relating to a shooting investigation east of Calgary.

RCMP were called to a subdivision off Rural Road 284 in Rocky View County just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 24 by a homeowner who reported his upstairs bedroom window had been shattered by a bullet.

The initial investigation led police to a truck that was seen on surveillance footage in the area about the same time, however further inquiries by police led officers to a neighbouring home and a search warrant was executed on Feb. 26.

During the search, police seized:

28.4 grams of crack cocaine;

271.5 grams of cocaine;

362.8 grams of fentanyl;

Approximately 700 grams of benzocaine;

A restricted 9 mm handgun;

A restricted .223 carbine style rifle;

Ammunition;

Approximately $80,000 in Canadian currency, and;

A cell phone-style taser.

Harinder Brar, 30, and Hazel Brar, 30, of Rocky View County, are each charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl);

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine);

Possession of property obtained by crime, and;

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

The seized firearms were legally owned by the accused, and police said further investigational steps being undertaken in relation to the initial shooting complaint.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Mar. 25.