Husso makes 39 saves, Blues deal Flames their 3rd straight defeat
Outshot badly on the back end of a back-to-back, the opportunistic St. Louis Blues made the most of their chances on Saturday night to bag a big two points and complete a successful road trip.
Justin Faulk had a goal and two assists and Nathan Walker scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period in the Blues' 6-4 victory over the Calgary Flames.
St. Louis returns home after earning five of six possible points on its Western Canada road trip. The Blues are third in the Central Division, three points back of the second-place Minnesota Wild and four points up on the Nashville Predators.
“You don't care how you get them, you just want the two points,” Faulk said. “Five out of six on the road trip for us... tough road trip, lot of travel, back-to-back... it's a big five points for us.”
The go-ahead goal, breaking a 3-3 tie, came at 18:04 when Robert Thomas carried the puck into the Flames end, stopped and curled along the boards, sending a pass into the slot where Walker, wide open, beat Jacob Markstrom inside the post.
“He made a hell of a play,” said Walker, who has seven goals. “I just tried to get open in the middle there and tried to get the puck on net.”
The last minute featured two empty-net goals for the Blues, sandwiched on either side of a late goal for the Flames.
“It was a real gutsy win by us,” said St. Louis coach Craig Berube. “You come in this building on a back-to-back night, you better battle and you better have a gutsy win because that's a very good team over there, and they just keep coming.”
Thomas and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for St. Louis (38-20-10). Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad added the empty-netters. The Blues kick off a four-game homestand Monday against Arizona.
Villle Husso, who stopped 25-of-27 shots in playing 47-plus minutes on Friday in relief of Jordan Binnington in a 6-5 overtime loss in Edmonton, made 39 saves to improve to 19-6-5.
The final shots were 43-25 for Calgary, which held a 28-10 edge after 40 minutes.
Markstrom fell to 31-14-8.
“Lot of pressure by them. They're a good team. We knew they were going to come out hungry and they did. We got fortunate and scored first, which helped,” said Berube. “Huss had to be really good for a lot of shots at him.”
Brett Ritchie, Johnny Gaudreau, Noah Hanifin and Dillon Dube scored for Calgary (40-19-9). The Flames are winless in their last three (0-2-1) after going two and a half months without losing two games in a row.
“Some lost coverages that we had in the wrong situations,” said Flames assistant coach Kirk Muller. “It's important right now because these games are all real tight, low-scoring games. Every shift matters. Every little detail matters.”
After a stretch in which 21 of the Flames' last 26 games have been at the Saddledome, the Flames depart Sunday on a four-game trip that begins in Los Angeles on Monday. It will be their first road trip longer than one game in two months.
“Probably a good time for a road trip,” said Flames winger Milan Lucic. “As much as we love playing in Calgary in front of our home fans, it's nice to get away and freshen things up a bit.”
The Kings, second in the Pacific Division, defeated Winnipeg on Saturday to climb within three points of the Flames, who hold three games in hand.
“Whenever we've had successes this year, it's been by playing a hard-nosed, checking game and we're not trying to win a game 6-5,” said Hanifin. “ We've got a big game coming up on Monday where we can get back on track here against a big divisional opponent, so be ready for that.”
Down 3-2 to start the third, Calgary tied it at 10:43 when Hanifin poked the puck into the net from a scramble in front.
During that frenetic sequence, Ritchie ended up having his leg pinned underneath Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo, and he was down on the ice in obvious pain as the Flames celebrated the tying goal. He had to be helped off the ice. There was no update on his condition.
After the teams split four goals in the opening period, the second period was scoreless until 13:35 when Faulk broke in undetected from the blue line and one-timed a set-up from David Perron.
NOTE: Centre Sean Monahan (hip surgery), who will miss the remainder of the season, and defenceman Oliver Kylington (undisclosed injury) did not play. Centre Ryan Carpenter and defenceman Michael Stone drew into the line-up.... Blues centre Jordan Kyrou (illness) missed his third game. With Logan Brown also out with an illness, St. Louis went with 11 forwards and seven defencemen... The Blues are 14-3-3 against the Pacific Division.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Apr. 2, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal budget could see more money for climate programs: Guilbeault
With the federal budget slated to be unveiled on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says we could see more climate-related elements in the budget.
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise
COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.
Live updates: France, Germany condemn alleged war crimes
What's happening in Ukraine today: French and German leaders have joined in growing international condemnation of alleged war crimes and civilian killings committed by Russian forces in Ukrainian towns including Bucha near Kyiv.
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
Residents of Ukraine's besieged southeastern coast awaited possible evacuation Sunday as the country's president said Russia's obsession with capturing a key port city had left its forces weakened and created opportunities for his military.
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on 'Seinfeld' and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the 'Toy Story' franchise, has died. She was 93.
Justin Bieber heads into Grammys night with eight nominations
Justin Bieber will be the Canadian to watch at the Grammy Awards tonight. The pop superstar from Stratford, Ont., leads the homegrown contenders with eight nominations, including both record and song of the year for his chart-topping single 'Peaches,' which he recorded with Toronto's Daniel Caesar.
Edmonton
-
'Looks like something from the 1950s': Ditch the Draft protests held across Alberta
Across the province, many Albertans banded together Saturday to protest implementing the United Conservative Party-led curriculum draft in elementary classrooms this fall.
-
'Testing their ability': RBC Training Ground tryout searches for next Olympic talents
Edmonton area athletes showed off their best skills and athletic prowess Saturday at the RBC Training Ground tryout.
-
Edmonton gets head-start on festival season with Winterruption YEG
Live music and entertainment is filling the city’s core this weekend thanks to a rescheduled winter festival.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors seeing COVID-19 reinfection in patients who recently had Omicron
Two Vancouver doctors say they are seeing patients who are shocked to learn they have contracted COVID-19 for a second time, just months after recovering from infection with Omicron.
-
Murder charge laid, victim identified in Surrey shooting
A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after a man was fatally shot in a Surrey home Friday, according to homicide investigators.
-
Heavy rains, wind and snow forecast for various parts of British Columbia
Severe weather including rain, winds and snow is set to hit several parts of British Columbia over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
-
Hundreds of NB healthcare workers sick with COVID-19, hospital services impacted
As many as 600 New Brunswick healthcare workers are unable to work because they’re infected with COVID-19, with the absences closing some emergency departments and suspending services.
Vancouver Island
-
Student robotics club defies expectations, going from underdogs to champions
Although they called themselves "The Thunderbots," the members of the Spectrum School Robotics Club were definitely the underdogs.
-
B.C. police watchdog called fatal incident in Campbell River
The office tasked with investigating police incidents that kill or seriously injure a member of the public in B.C. was called to Campbell River on Saturday.
-
Start of B.C. cruise ship season delayed by cancellation of first vessel
B.C. tourism businesses anxiously awaiting the return of cruise ship season will have to wait a little bit longer.
Toronto
-
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
-
It's time for new tools to boost uptake of third doses, child vaccination: experts
Experts say now is the time for a renewed vaccination strategy aimed at boosting third-dose uptake, shots for kids and preparing for wider fourth doses.
-
Animal tranquillizer detected in growing number of human overdose deaths in Ontario
A powerful drug used to sedate horses and cattle is creeping into Canada's illicit drug supply and has been detected in a growing number of human drug poisoning deaths in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Two public transit officers beaten and injured in a Montreal metro
Two Montreal metro (STM) officers were injured during an intervention Saturday afternoon at the Snowdon metro station in the CDN-NDG borough.
-
Montrealer charged in the US for alleged $30 million fraud targeting thousands of seniors
A Montreal man is facing charges in Minnesota and another has pleaded guilty for allegedly being a part of a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.
-
Finnegan's Market, a popular Quebec institution, closes for good
The town of Hudson, Quebec has lost a local treasure. This week, the people who run the popular Finnegan's Market announced that it would stay closed after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.
Ottawa
-
Pre-pay policy now in effect at some gas stations to prevent fuel theft
The rising price of fuel in Ontario has forced some gas stations in Ottawa to put a new pre-pay policy in place.
-
Two people walk away from small plane crash in west Ottawa
No injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in rural west Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Restaurateurs eager for another extended patio season
Ottawa restaurants with city-issued permits are once again allowed to open their patios on sidewalks and parking spots and close at 2 a.m., part of the city’s continued recovery efforts. This time around, there’s no capacity limits for outdoor dining.
Kitchener
-
'Gives us an understanding': Vigil for children killed in Ukraine held in Kitchener
A vigil at the Centre in the Square in Kitchener was held on Saturday, as local community members lit candles as part of a display representing the number of children killed in the fighting between Ukraine and Russia.
-
‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: Seven years later, family and friends still await inquest into death of Beau Baker
Seven years since he was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, family and friends of Beau Baker continue to wait for an inquest into his death.
-
Regional police investigating reported shooting in south end of Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener's south end Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
-
Sask. Rush lay off head coach, GM and Quinlan to take over remainder of season
Saskatchewan Rush head coach Jeff McComb has been let go by the team’s general manager.
-
'There was nothing like it': What happened when disco touched down in Saskatoon
Elizabeth Smith was in her late 20s when she took a trip to New York City that would change her life and the disco scene in Saskatoon in the late 1970s.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.
-
Son charged in death of Toronto woman found dismembered in garbage bag
Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week with second degree murder.
-
Highway 17 reopened in Massey area
511 Ontario reports all lanes of Highway 17 near Massey are reopened
Winnipeg
-
'Rebuilding, revitalizing and energizing': Osborne Village working to reclaim former glory
Once one of Winnipeg's busiest neighbourhoods, Osborne Village was hit hard by the pandemic, but the local business improvement zone says it's back to its old ways.
-
Manitoba man to stand trial in death of neighbour
A Manitoba man who was the subject of an RCMP manhunt will stand trial in the death of his neighbour.
-
Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in the Prairies
After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.
Regina
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players
Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
-
Volunteers work to clean up streets around Heritage
A group from the Heritage neighborhood spent a lunch hour this week cleaning up streets and alleys.
-
Omicron 'less severe' than Delta for children under 5: study
A new U.S. study suggests that children who are younger than five and are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have less risk of severe health outcomes than kids infected with the Delta variant.