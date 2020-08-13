CALGARY -- Highway 1 is closed about six kilometres west of Revelstoke following a fatal collision involving a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle early Thursday.

The roadway was reopened about 1 p.m. MT.

The vehicle burst into flames and the transport truck rolled following the collision that occurred about 4:30 a.m.

“Sadly, the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency paramedics,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “One of our priorities at this time is to establish an identity for the deceased and properly notifying that person’s family.”

A collision reconstructionist from the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) is examining the crash scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police, or has dash camera footage that may aid the investigation is asked to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

Motorists can check the DriveBC.ca website for updates on the closure.