Hwy. 2 near Airdrie fully reopened following collision between vehicle and guard rail

CALGARY -

Traffic has been restored on Highway 2 following a collision that disrupted traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2:10 p.m., when Airdrie RCMP, Fire Services and EMS responded to a 911 call about a serious collision between a vehicle and guardrail on Highway 2 heading into Airdrie.

As a result, two of three southbound lanes on Hightway 2 were closed, while an investigation was undertaken. Traffic was diverted into a single southbound lane for several hours.

Around 4:20 p.m., Airdrie RCMP released an update stating that the closed highway lanes had been reopened.

Airdrie RCMP recommend that motorists avoid the area and also advice that shifting temperatures have created icy conditions on roads in the area.

There was no word on the condition of the motorist.

This is a developing story...