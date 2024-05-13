'I am still shocked': Albertan wins $100K on lottery

An Albertan who won $100,000 on the lottery says she is "still shocked."

Michele McWilliam won the money on her $100 Ultimate scratch ticket.

"It just feels amazing to scratch and see you’ve won," she said in a Monday news release.

She says some of the money will go to pay bills.

"I’m also planning to put a new roof on my Quonset," said the Foothills County resident.

McWilliam purchased her scratch ticket from the Canadian Tire Gas Plus on Southridge Drive in Okotoks.