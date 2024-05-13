CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'I am still shocked': Albertan wins $100K on lottery

    Michele McWilliam won $100,000 on an Ultimate scratch ticket. (WCLC) Michele McWilliam won $100,000 on an Ultimate scratch ticket. (WCLC)
    An Albertan who won $100,000 on the lottery says she is "still shocked."

    Michele McWilliam won the money on her $100 Ultimate scratch ticket.

    "It just feels amazing to scratch and see you’ve won," she said in a Monday news release.

    She says some of the money will go to pay bills.

    "I’m also planning to put a new roof on my Quonset," said the Foothills County resident.

    McWilliam purchased her scratch ticket from the Canadian Tire Gas Plus on Southridge Drive in Okotoks.

