CALGARY – As Calgary Flames defenceman TJ Brodie recovers at home following a harrowing incident on the ice, team brass provided an update Friday morning on his condition.

During Thursday's practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Brodie collapsed to the ice and began to convulse.

The 29-year-old was on the ice for nearly 15 minutes while training staff and emergency crews attended to him. Brodie was responsive while being transported off the ice on a stretcher and was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre where he underwent testing. On Thursday afternoon, the Flames confirmed Brodie had been released from hospital and was recovering at home with his family.

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving and Dr. Ian Auld provided the latest on Brodie's status at an availability scheduled for 9:45 a.m. A livestream of the announcement is available here.