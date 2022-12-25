'I had a hard time understanding it': YES Centre rebuilding – with help – following November break-ins

In the aftermath of a series of break-ins last month, the Youth and Empowerment Skills Centre's executive director struggled with how he should feel.

Usually, Gar Gar says, he looks forward to heading home after work, sitting down with his family and talking about his day – and hopefully imparting some life lessons to his kids and raising them by example.

"It was tough, that day, to come back to the house," Gar told CTV News.

This wasn't the life lesson he wanted to have to share – that sometimes, bad things happen for no good reason.

"I had a hard time understanding it," he said.

At the time, Gar said he believed the person or people responsible cut through a fence lock, twice, to gain entry to the YES Centre in southeast Calgary.

Once inside, he said, they caused "total destruction."

In the aftermath of the incidents, the YES Centre lost several dozen used laptops ready to be distributed to those in need, and a couple dozen more still being tested.

A couple dozen brand-new laptops still in their boxes were also targeted, as well as several dozen laptops, desktops and tablets set up for visitors to use.

Up to a dozen expensive bikes donated to the centre were also gone, among other items meant to go to children in need.

"These were the first break-ins since we started," Gar said this past week.

"Everything was going well.

"It definitely feels like somebody beating us down – knocking us down – with the limited resources we have. All of those resources were donated by Calgarians ... for vulnerable Calgarians."

Recently, an officer with the Calgary Police Service's diversity resource team and a colleague visited the YES Centre to see what they could do to help avoid future incidents.

Both have Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design training.

"I happened to be taking that course ... when I found out that he'd been broken into," said Const. Abdi Hassan.

"We talked about what we could do for him.

"I came out, did an assessment on his building (and I) found a lot of things he could improve on."

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design looks at all aspects of a building, whether commercial or residential, with the goal of making it a less attractive target.

This includes physical factors, as well as procedural.

And Gar says he was surprised by what was found during the assessment – these were concepts he'd never considered before.

"We discovered a lot of simple things," Gar said.

"Absolutely, it allowed us to see the vulnerability of the building."

Hassan says that is not at all uncommon.

"A lot of people don't know about (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design), (and) there's a grant out there right now," Hassan said.

"It's not being utilized.

"These assessments are key to crime prevention. We can only try to prevent crime as best as possible."

Hassan's known Gar for a long while – since before either of them chose their respective career paths, and Hassan felt for Gar, seeing his efforts derailed.

He says the break-ins at the YES Centre are unfortunate.

"(Gar) mentioned to me, he felt like giving up," Hassan said.

"He does this out of his heart (and) I really like and respect him for that."

Gar says he still has hope, and neither he nor the YES Centre are going anywhere, but he admits it has been hard picking up the pieces.

"There is always the fear (it will happen again)," he said.

"It's sad to have to focus on this instead of on helping."

It seems the community wouldn't have Gar giving up anyway – people and businesses have stepped up to help the YES Centre recover from its losses, through direct donation of cash and supplies as well as through an online fundraiser.

That online fundraiser is still active, and to date has achieved a little more than half its goal