The mother of the late Jayden Cyluck Kurucz, whose death in April, 2018 resulted in second degree murder charges against his father Anthony on Monday, issued a statement Tuesday.

“At this given point in time I just want the courts to do what they need to do...so I can properly grieve for my son,” she said in an interview with CTV News.

"No one knows exactly what happened or the whole 17 months it took (for charges to be laid)...It’s not over and done with.”

Anthony Karl Kurucz was charged Monday with the second-degree murder of Jayden, who died in April, 2018.

Kurucz was denied bail Monday. He will next appear in court Oct. 21.