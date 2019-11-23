EDMONTON -- Country music star Keith Urban is as excited to watch the Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday as he is to play it.

"Obviously I'm looking forward to playing. But having never seen a CFL game before, I'm looking forward to seeing one," he told media hours after touching down in Calgary, the 107th Grey Cup Championship's host city.

"What a crash course to come and see the Grey Cup."

Urban will play the half-time show during the game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Although he said it's always a bit nervewracking to see a stage being built days before the show, he and his team plan to spend Saturday night rehearsing.

"I'll be raring to go tomorrow," Urban said.

"Calgary feels like a second home—Canada, in general—because I started touring so early in my career from America. I could tell when we started playing little clubs, that what I was doing—everybody got it. I felt like I was back in Australia."

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at McMahon Stadium.

Official tailgate parties will take place in the parking lot, both inside the Fusion tent and outside, in the hours leading up to the big game. The parties, which require tickets, will open at noon.

For more information visit Grey Cup Festival.