CALGARY -- The Liberal Candidate for Calgary Shepard, Del Arnold, is apologizing for material his campaign distributed that 'incorrectly identified' where the Conservative candidate for the same riding, Tom Kmiec, lives.

Kmiec, who is the riding’s incumbent, posted a video disputing the claims on flyers he said Shepard handed out.

According to Kmiec, the flyers refer to him as 'Tim', allege he lives in Quebec and voted against 'the pipeline.'

My Liberal opponent in Calgary Shepard is spreading outrageous lies about me in a desperate attempt to silence me and other proud Albertans.



Help me send a letter to Calgary Shepard residents to set the record straight. Donate here: https://t.co/CjM5sdaoMo pic.twitter.com/Or697nm7u4 — Tom Kmiec (@tomkmiec) September 23, 2019

In the video, Kmiec shows a house in Auburn Bay where he’s lived for 'over ten years.'

"I’m a proud Albertan, I’m not a Quebecer. These types of lies deserve an answer," said Kmiec, who was elected as the MP for Calgary Shepard in 2015.

In a series of tweets posted on September 24th, Arnold apologized for the 'unintentional error' and claims to have stopped distrusting the material once it was brought to his attention.

I sincerely apologize for this unintentional error, and once this was brought to my attention we ceased distribution of the material immediately. It was not my intent to mislead the voters of Calgary Shepard, and we will ensure this does not happen again. — Del Arnold ���� (@RealDelArnold) September 25, 2019

"It was not my intent to mislead the voters of Calgary Shepard and we will ensure this does not happen again," according to Del Arnold’s Twitter account.

CTV’s requests for comment from Kmiec and Arnold have not been returned.