'I’m a proud Albertan': Calgary Conservative candidate demands answers after accused of living in Quebec
Liberal Candidate for Calgary Shepard, Del Arnold. (Liberal.ca)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:51AM MDT
CALGARY -- The Liberal Candidate for Calgary Shepard, Del Arnold, is apologizing for material his campaign distributed that 'incorrectly identified' where the Conservative candidate for the same riding, Tom Kmiec, lives.
Kmiec, who is the riding’s incumbent, posted a video disputing the claims on flyers he said Shepard handed out.
According to Kmiec, the flyers refer to him as 'Tim', allege he lives in Quebec and voted against 'the pipeline.'
In the video, Kmiec shows a house in Auburn Bay where he’s lived for 'over ten years.'
"I’m a proud Albertan, I’m not a Quebecer. These types of lies deserve an answer," said Kmiec, who was elected as the MP for Calgary Shepard in 2015.
In a series of tweets posted on September 24th, Arnold apologized for the 'unintentional error' and claims to have stopped distrusting the material once it was brought to his attention.
"It was not my intent to mislead the voters of Calgary Shepard and we will ensure this does not happen again," according to Del Arnold’s Twitter account.
CTV’s requests for comment from Kmiec and Arnold have not been returned.