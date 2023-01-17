"I'm elected for the people": Inauguration day for Piikani Nation chief and council

Chief Troy 'Bossman' Knowlton took over the role from Stan Grier, who did not run for re-election. Chief Troy 'Bossman' Knowlton took over the role from Stan Grier, who did not run for re-election.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina