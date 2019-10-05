CALGARY — Police have arrested a suspect believed responsible for nearly 20 nighttime break-ins over the last month in the north and northeast quadrants of the city.

The most recent happened about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the community of Skyview Ranch, where a suspect pulled out a knife when confronted by a homeowner before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

It was Manu Singh’s friend’s Mercedes-Benz C400. He was terrified to pass over the keys.

“What could he do? That guy had a knife. It was this big,” said Singh, as he described a blade nearly the width of his shoulders.

Although no one was hurt, Singh says the ordeal has him on edge about the neighbourhood he’s been residing in the past few months.

“We thought this was safe. We were before in Falconridge and though this is safe, but now after this, what has happened I’m feeling nothing is safe around us.”

Another four break-and-enters were also reported Friday in the communities of Whitehorn and Coral Springs.

Police say residents have been home during several of the break-and-enters and an operation was launched to identify a suspect.

The Fugitive Apprehension Team was brought in following Friday's' break-ins and a warrant was executed at a home in the 0-100 block of Whitefield Cres. N.E. about 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police believe the suspect fled just before officers arrived to serve the warrant, then committed the break-in in Skyview Ranch.

Security experts say it’s important for homeowners to be vigilant about protecting their home and recommend specific steps to take during a break-in.

“The more noise you make, the more they panic. Keep away from them, keep furniture between you and them, throw things.

"I know its going to make a mess, but the more that you are making it difficult for that person,” said Bob Hope, manager of Special Operations Security Group, “[the burglars will] realize you’re not just going to give into whatever they say.”

Hope also recommends deadbolt locks, alarm systems and motion-sensor lights.

Harmandeep Sidhu, 18, was arrested later Saturday morning and remains in custody. Charges are expected to come Sunday, while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.