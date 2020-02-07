LETHBRIDGE -- Mackenzie Oka, who could give birth any day, has been forced to leave her room at the Outpost Motel in Cardston by RCMP, after an Alberta Health Services-issued eviction notice mandated that the building must be vacated by Feb. 3.

RCMP were following regulations set forth by Alberta Health Services which discovered multiple violations of the health code at the motel, including having no functional smoke alarms, damage in several of the rooms and a cockroach infestation.

Oka says she was asked by the RCMP to leave the room at 10 a.m. Friday morning and had nowhere to go -- and a child due any minute, added Oka's mother Marie.

“She could just go into labour and where are we going to bring my grandchild?” she asked.

Oka -- who says she is currently couch surfing -- informed CTV News that another three or four families were evicted off the property.

The sudden displacement has left the family reeling.

“Where’s the damage (deposit) going, where's the rent?” asked Marie.

She blamed the motel operators, who have been ordered by AHS to ensure that each unit has an operational smoke alarm in the correct location, is free from insects and rodents, has securable exterior doors and windows, walls, windows, ceilings, floors and floor coverings in good repair and that each bedroom has at least one outside window that can be opened from the inside without the use of tools or special knowledge.

While being displaced stings, Marie acknowledged things weren't very good at the motel either.

“Absolutely no heat in here …working with her pregnancy…not good because we are breathing in mould," said Marie. "My unborn child is breathing in mould."

Marie and Oka were using a mini-fridge and microwave, after kitchen appliances were removed from the communal kitchen area. They believe it was a last-ditch effort to save money on the property.

A former motel employee confirmed that the building had been neglected.

“There were constant bed bugs and other things like that,"said Dustin Webster, a former housekeeper at the motel. "On several occasions, (they) said that the rooms were taken care of even though they weren’t properly taken care of.”