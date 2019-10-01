CALGARY -- The Calgary Hitmen are off to a great start to the season and are a better team with their captain back in the fold.

In four games the team has three wins and an overtime loss and things got even better on Tuesday with the return of their Captain Mark Kastelic.

Kastelic is back after an extended look from the Ottawa Senators and its farm team in Binghamton.

He says it was a great experience but he’s ready to get to work here in Calgary.

“It’s real exciting and I’m pumped to be back with the boys,” he said. “It was a great experience but I’m just really excited to be back here and get things rolling and kind of help the guys in whatever way I can.”

His teammates are happy to have Kastelic back. Being the Captain, he’s a huge part of the team says defenceman Dakota Krebs.

“We were having good things going without him but I think adding him to the mix just makes us that much better.”

Last season, Kastelic had 47 goals and 30 assists in 66 games and head coach Steve Hamilton feels his captain is the last piece of the puzzle.

“Mark is the obvious last domino you know coming back from camp and a pretty big piece,” said Hamilton. “I just think he gives us such a presence. I don’t think you’ll see a noticeable change other than he’ll just be the best version of himself.”

The Hitmen’s next game is this Sunday against the Portland Winterhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome and no doubt Kastelic will make his season debut in that game.