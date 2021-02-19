LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Holly Kletke's intellectual passion and personal drive has made her a perfect candidate for the Equal Voice ‘Daughters of the Vote’ conference, an event that brings together young women and gender diverse people from across the country to share their lived experiences and visions for the future of Canada.

In her third year at the University of Lethbridge, Kletke is studying music and education, but those aren’t her only passions.

So are politics.

Kletke is a member of the students’ union, U of L senate and is president of the student alumni council, to name a few, making her an ideal candidate to participate in the 'Daughters of the Vote' conference.

That suits Kletke fine.

“In order to celebrate some women getting the right to vote 100 years ago, this is a step in the right directions,” said Kletke.

“I think as many people as we can get involved is a great thing.”

The conference is held every two years in Ottawa by the Federal government and Equal Voice.

Kletke was told about the conference from a friend at school and said applying was very tenuous and thought-provoking.

“The process of applying was just applying online and writing about issues that you are interested in and feel passionate about.”

She was one of 338 delegates chosen for the conference from across Canada.

According to Eleanor Fast, the national executive director for Equal Voice, the choice to hold it virtually happened months ago.

“We actually made the decision to go virtual way back in July,” she told CTV.

“We wanted to provide certainty for the delegates as to whether or not they would be coming to Ottawa or online.”

This year’s conference will feature open forums, committee simulations and guest speakers from all political groups including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leader Erin O’Toole.

When asked about what she was most excited for, Kletke knew almost instantly.

“Anything I can learn on inclusivity, equity and diversity. I think it’s so broad that it will help in any situation that I find myself in, from classes to a career.”

With the conference just over two weeks away, Kletke said she can’t wait to get started.

“I’m just very excited to learn as much as I can in the conference and so, in that way, I feel very lucky to be chosen.”

Equal Voice will be live streaming a virtual House of Commons session on International Women’s Day, March 8, featuring Kletke and all the delegates.

For more information on Daughters of the Vote, you can visit the Equal Voice website.