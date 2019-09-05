Country music legends Ian Tyson and Sylvia Tyson are being inducted Thursday into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre.

Both will perform songs from their catalogue of hits at a private industry event set to begin at 3 p.m.

And on Friday, Stony Plain Records will offer a preview of newly-discovered music and never-before-heard versions of their classics prior to the official release of Ian and Sylvia The Lost Tapes.

Fans will also get a chance to interact with Sylvia at a Q&A event set to begin at 8 p.m. Friday with music journalist Larry LeBlanc.

“Ian and Sylvia were pioneers of the singer-songwriter movement, a genre firmly established today because of their leadership,” said Vanessa Thomas, executive director of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“As a performing duo they were superb, and it was apparent through their second album that they wanted to announce their strong individual songwriting skills as well, which continued to drive their authenticity throughout their music careers spanning more than six decades.”

Married in 1964 until the mid-70s, the pair became one of the most influential country acts in Canada and the U.S., recording more than a dozen albums, including their biggest hit, Four Strong Winds.

Both went on to successful solo careers and they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as a duo in 1992.

Ian was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame as an individual in 1989 and Sylvia was added in 2003.

Both were also named to the Order of Canada in 1994.

Ian Tyson’s songs have been covered by the likes of Neil Young, Judy Collins, Suzy Bogguss, Gordon Lightfoot, Bobby Bare, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and others.