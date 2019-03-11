A woman was airlifted from a location in Yoho National Park, near Field, British Columbia, to Calgary following a Monday afternoon avalanche.

Parks Canada confirms the woman was a member of a group of ice climbers who were involved in the avalanche.

STARS Air Ambulance officials say the woman, believed to be approximately 30 years old, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition.

A representative from Covenant Health confirms the initial reports of the avalanche were received at approximately 4:00 p.m. MT and Banff EMS responded to the scene. There have been no other reports of injuries.

The cause of the slide has not been confirmed.

More details to follow