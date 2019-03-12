Parks Canada officials confirm the ice climber injured in a slide in Yoho National Park on Monday afternoon has died in hospital.

The woman was participating in a guided ice climb on the Massey's route on Mt. Stephen, east of Field, British Columbia, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Monday when an avalanche occurred.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the woman, who was believed to be approximately 30 years old, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance. At the time of transport, she was considered to be in critical, life threatening condition. The nature of her injuries was not disclosed.

According to Parks Canada, the woman passed away in hospital on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

At the time of the slide, the avalanche danger rating in the area was considered to be moderate in the alpine and low in the treeline and below. Risk of avalanche in Yoho National Park is expected to increase in the coming days given the forecasted snow and wind. Visitors are encouraged to review avalanche conditions at Avalanche Forecast prior to entering backcountry areas.