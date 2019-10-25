Ice climber falls 30 metres in Kananaskis Country
Kananaskis Country Public Safety posted this photo to social media after an ice climber fell 30 metres near Ranger Creek. (Kananaskis Country Public Safety)
Dave Dormer, CTVNewsCalgary.ca
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 10:26AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 10:29AM MDT
CALGARY — Kananaskis Country Public Safety staff is reminding climbers to double-check rappel devices after a man fell roughly 30 metres Wednesday.
KCPS were called to Ranger Creek area in K-Country following the mishap and found a climber who had suffered only minor injuries.
“This is a good lesson though, check, and double check your rappel devices before committing,” read a social media post by KCPS.
“Over the years, we have responded to a few rap accidents and usually the themes are no backup or a rigging mistake. So again, check and double-check your rigging before committing.
“A ‘bounce’ or weight check on your system before removing your anchor point and committing to the rap is a good idea.”