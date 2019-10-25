

Dave Dormer, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





CALGARY — Kananaskis Country Public Safety staff is reminding climbers to double-check rappel devices after a man fell roughly 30 metres Wednesday.

KCPS were called to Ranger Creek area in K-Country following the mishap and found a climber who had suffered only minor injuries.

“This is a good lesson though, check, and double check your rappel devices before committing,” read a social media post by KCPS.

“Over the years, we have responded to a few rap accidents and usually the themes are no backup or a rigging mistake. So again, check and double-check your rigging before committing.

“A ‘bounce’ or weight check on your system before removing your anchor point and committing to the rap is a good idea.”