Icy roads and snowfall warnings possible this weekend

A la Bill Murray’s experience, there has been an almost Groundhog Day consistency to the weather in Calgary and southern Alberta this week.

This script flips over the weekend with a harsh reality check expected starting Saturday.

Cold air, instability and precipitation will combine for a triple threat bringing rain, freezing rain, blowing snow, then wet, heavy snow into the region. Timing and elevation will both be integral factors in determining how icy surfaces might get.

Exact snowfall totals for Calgary are difficult to forecast for this event due to upsloping against the Rockies.

The initial push of precipitation will enter Alberta from the south and southwest before turning and pushing back up toward the foothills around the counterclockwise circulation of this low pressure system.

The heaviest accumulations are likely to be in southern Alberta, south of Calgary, and especially in the southwest corner of the province.

Early Saturday, precipitation will impact areas west of Calgary with air temperatures and surface temperatures just above freezing – meaning rain is likely to hit first. With the forecast high occurring early in the day and temperatures falling throughout the afternoon and evening, that rain could become freezing rain, and/or create a layer of ice that gets covered up by snow.

Areas along the Crowsnest highway east of Lethbridge will experience a prolonged period of rain before that rain transitions to snow.

As much as 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible near Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass by the end of the weekend, but again – Calgary remains in a grey area. If this system pushes far enough north Calgary is likely to be impacted quite significantly. Conversely, Calgary could end up with minimal accumulations if the low tracks closer to the southern Canadian border.

Upper patterns suggest a return to meridional flow for the weekend (more distinct ridges and troughs) before settling in to a zonal flow (west to east jet streams).

Temperatures are expected to follow suit, with a return to seasonal daytime highs early next week, and lows that are cooler than they have been.