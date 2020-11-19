CALGARY -- Now that Christmas is upon us, many Calgarians are setting out to track down the perfect tree to make their season merry and bright.

Thanks to a partnership between a charity that supports Calgary women and a major home furnishings retailer, you can help others celebrate the season at the same time.

Starting Friday, Calgarians will be able to buy a Christmas tree from the lot — staffed by WINS volunteers — outside the IKEA store on 11th St. S.E. in Deerfoot Meadows. When they do, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to support Calgary's Women In Need Society (WINS), a charity that provides women with resources, knowledge, skills and confidence to become self-sufficient.

In addition to the donation for WINS, customers who buy trees will also be provided with a $25 IKEA "bounce back" coupon to be used in the new year.

WINS says the partnership with IKEA has been very beneficial for the charity and this new campaign is just the latest part of its community work.

"Earlier this year, IKEA provided home kits as a way to help people struggling during the pandemic," said WINS executive director Karen Ramchuk in a statement. "WINS was able to facilitate distributing these kits to some of Calgary's most vulnerable residents and the impact was truly incredible."

"We are thrilled to be able to support Calgary's (WINS) this year, especially since they have seen an increase in need due to the ongoing pandemic," said Chandra Smith, IKEA spokesperson.

"We pride ourselves on being part of the community we work in, which means giving back to the less fortunate when we are able."

Proceeds from the sales will help WINS provide essential services such as the Free Goods Referral Program, which provides essential household items and furniture for clients.

Trees will be on sale until Dec. 20 or while supplies last.

There are still spots available for volunteers for the IKEA Christmas tree lot. Details on how to register can be found online.

(Supplied/WINS)

GENTLY USED FURNITURE SOUGHT

Christmas tree sales aren't the only way Calgarians can support the work at WINS.

Donations of gently used furniture will be accepted during the IKEA Black & Green – Give Back Day, an event that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The items collected during the campaign will be reused and/or recycled as part of the WINS thrift enterprise.