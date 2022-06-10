Imaging procedures in Alberta affected by contrast dye shortage

Alberta Health Services says patients are being told to wait for their imaging procedures because of a global shortage of a compound required to complete them.

Officials say CT scan imaging and angiographic procedures require the use of contrast dye material, which enhance the visibility of blood vessels as well as different structures and body tissues in images.

Since the province's supplies are dwindling, AHS says it is postponing as many as 1,500 procedures per week.

Alberta is not alone in the issue, officials say, as healthcare systems throughout North America are also affected, with many already postponing imaging scans until the situation is resolved.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure our patients get the care they need as timely as possible," said Karen Horon, interim vice-president, Cancer Care Alberta and clinical support services with AHS.

Patients in critical need of imaging are being prioritized and Horon says existing supplies of contrast dye material are being rationed.

"(We are) meeting daily with suppliers and other partners across the country for situation updates."

Officials say alternative imaging procedures that do not use contrast dye material, such as Ultrasound and MRI, are being used "where clinically appropriate."

Alberta conducts approximately 10,000 scans per week and approximately 50 per cent of those use contrast dye.

Anyone with concerns about their planned procedures should contact their physician.