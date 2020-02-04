CALGARY -- Visitors to Calgary’s Central Library will now have the opportunity to experience VR technology while learning about global development.

Launched today, the InSight Project features a six-metre diameter cylinder to play a series of documentaries about challenges faced by women and girls across the globe. The short films were shot by 360 cameras and are screened in 8K within the cylinder.

Following Tuesday’s launch as part of International Development Week, the cylinder is making its way across the Prairies over two years, including frequent stops at schools and libraries, which should reach more than 50,000 young people.

The project is a collaboration between the Alberta Council for Global Cooperation (ACGC), the Manitoba Council for International Cooperation (MCIC), and the Saskatchewan Council for International Cooperation (SCIC).

“We recognize it’s hard for schools to bring their student body on a field trip, and not all Canadians get to travel abroad,” explained Leah Ettarh of the ACGC.

“So we are bringing this project into schools and libraries so young people get to see the stories, and experience new technology,” she added.

While the project is fully funded by Global Affairs Canada, there will be a small fee requested from students when it is showcased in schools.

“We are requesting a small field-trip rate of $1.25 per person,” said Ettarh. “That’s to represent that there are many people in the world who live on $1.25 a day, and acknowledging what that number can mean."

The films, shot and produced by the United Nations, span from Senegal to Afghanistan and address topics such as fair trade, equality and climate change.

The InSight Project is located on the west side of the main doors of the Central Library, and will be available through Feb. 13.