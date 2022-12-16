Impaired driving campaign in Lethbridge needs volunteers
A fundraising initiative that helps party-goers and their vehicles get home safe from their holiday gatherings has been forced to cancel one of its nights due to a lack of help.
Operation Red Nose, which is supported by the University of Lethbridge's Pronghorn Athletics department, has been in operation for the past 25 years.
Organizers say the campaign won't be as smooth as previous years because there aren't enough volunteers to maintain the service.
Typically, students make up most of the workforce for Operation Red Nose, serving as drivers, driver escorts and navigators to help individuals get home safely and avoid them driving while impaired.
However, many students have already left on their own holidays, so organizers are looking to the public for support.
The issue has gotten so bad that Operation Red Nose has already been forced to cancel its runs on Dec. 23. The event on Dec. 22 and 31 are also in jeopardy.
"This year, since the beginning of the campaign at the start of the month, we have been short right from the get-go, but we have still been able to provide about 60 volunteers, so we are still able to run a pretty good group of teams, but we are short about 20 volunteers per night for Dec. 22 and 31."
The fundraiser requires at least 70 volunteers each night, but more bodies are always appreciated.
Operation Red Nose will also be running on Dec. 16 and 17.
More information can be found online.
