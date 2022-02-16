Impaired driving causing death charge laid after passenger ejected near Waterton Dam

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Getty Images) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Getty Images)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa

Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina