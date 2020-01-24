CDALGARY -- An alleged drug trafficker from Spruce Grove, Alta. faces 11 charges, including assault, following a Tuesday evening RCMP investigation into suspected impaired driving.

According to police, RCMP officials were called to a location within the Olds townsite at approximately 9:30 p.m. following an impaired driving complaint. After locating the suspect vehicle, the responding officer confirmed that the man behind the wheel was wanted on outstanding warrants.

A female passenger in the vehicle indicated to police that she had been assaulted by the driver.

The man was arrested and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of various drugs, including suspected fentanyl and heroin, and fraudulent ID cards and driver's licences.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Evan Mitchell Balchen faces 11 charges including:

Unlawful possession of identity documents

Trafficking of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Assault

Uttering threats

Balchen remains in custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance in Didsbury provincial court on Feb. 24, 2020.