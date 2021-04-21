CALGARY -- A 38-year-old Calgary man may be facing impaired driving charges after the truck he was driving left the road and struck and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a crash near Edmonton Trail and second Avenue N.E. at about 2:50 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police say a 2020 Ford Ranger truck was travelling along Edmonton Trail when it left the road, went over the curb, crossed over a sidewalk and then continued on into a grassy area.

A 36-year-old man who was standing in the grass, was hit head-on by the truck and police say he was thrown a significant distance. The pedestrian sustained fatal injures and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck continued on through the grassy area and into a cul-de-sac where it hit a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the truck was arrested at the scene and was released with a provincial driving suspension.

Police have launched an impaired driving investigation and say charges against the driver of the truck are anticipated once the investigation is complete.

"This is a stark reminder that impaired driving can have dire consequences and our sincere condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends who are grieving his senseless loss,” said Calgary police in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips