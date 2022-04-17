Impaired driving suspected in head-on crash in northwest Calgary

Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following an early morning crash in northwest Calgary.

Calgary police told CTV News that officers were called to the scene of a head-on crash on 14 Street N.W. between Kensington Road and Memorial Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two people had been injured and the driver of one of the vehicles appeared to be impaired.

EMS says two people, an adult male and adult female, were taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable condition.

Police say the driver was arrested at the scene and impaired driving charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.