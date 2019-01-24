The Calgary Police Service says surveillance video footage of a morning fire at southeast landscaping business suggests the blaze was sparked by the improper disposal of a cigarette.

Fire crews responded to the business in the 2800 block of 58 Avenue S.E. shortly after 8:30 a.m. after two employees called 9-1-1 after encountering a fire.

Heavy smoke was pouring from a window when firefighters arrived and the fire had spread to a neighbouring business. The fire was knocked down at the source and fans were deployed to ventilate the smoke and toxic gases from the building.

No one was injured in the fire and the two employees had exited the shop prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Investigators remained on scene throughout the morning and, according to CFD officials, are awaiting a copy of the video footage from the owners of the business that is said to show the fire was accidentally started after someone improperly disposed smoking material.

Fire officials confirm there was extensive damage to the landscaping business while there was heavy smoke damage to the neighbouring shop.

The Calgary Fire Department encourages smokers to soak butts and ashes with water and to dispose of smoking material in a deep, sturdy, non-combustible receptacle containing water or sand.