In-person convocation scheduled for University of Calgary grads

Thousands of new graduates from the University of Calgary will be able to receive their degrees at an in-person ceremony, the first time the event has been held since 2019.

Officials call the development a "return to normal" for approximately 1,400 graduate and 4,700 undergraduate students at the institution after years of COVID-19 restrictions.

The first of eight ceremonies will be held on May 30 at 2 p.m. at the Jack Simpson Gymnasium, the school said. The remainder will be held over a five-day period.

While the restriction on in-person gatherings is lifted, officials still advise guests to take proper precautions while in attendance, including wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.

The convocation ceremony will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

A full schedule is available online.