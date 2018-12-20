

CTV Calgary Staff





Police have responded to an incident at the Calgary Airport and part of the International Terminal Building remains locked down.

Airport officials say police have attended the location and that there is no threat.

We can confirm after @CalgaryPolice's investigation that there is no threat as a result of the reports. Some areas of the International Terminal Building are still under lock down. We will resume regular operations as quickly as possible. #yyc. — YYC (@FlyYYC) December 20, 2018

Police tweeted that they could confirm there was no active shooter.

security precautions were taken at the location but at this time we can confirm there is no active shooter. @FlyYYC — Cst. Mark Smith (@CstSmith) December 20, 2018

Officials say baggage delivery will be affected but normal operations will resume shortly.