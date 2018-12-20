CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Incident at Calgary Airport results in lockdown at International Terminal
A Calgary police officer stands in a hallway at the Calgary airport following reports of an incident in the International Terminal.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 2:28PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, December 20, 2018 3:06PM MST
Police have responded to an incident at the Calgary Airport and part of the International Terminal Building remains locked down.
Airport officials say police have attended the location and that there is no threat.
We can confirm after @CalgaryPolice's investigation that there is no threat as a result of the reports. Some areas of the International Terminal Building are still under lock down. We will resume regular operations as quickly as possible. #yyc.— YYC (@FlyYYC) December 20, 2018
Police tweeted that they could confirm there was no active shooter.
security precautions were taken at the location but at this time we can confirm there is no active shooter. @FlyYYC— Cst. Mark Smith (@CstSmith) December 20, 2018
Officials say baggage delivery will be affected but normal operations will resume shortly.
And then there was a bit of commotion as @CalgaryPolice investigate a threat over at international arrivals. A lockdown took effect in security. @FlyYYC officials tell me there is no threat and nothing of concern has been found pic.twitter.com/WKVOr2kDPy— Stephanie Wiebe (@RecordStephanie) December 20, 2018